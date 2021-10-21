22 Celebrities With A Lot Of Kids And 22 Without Any

Megan told GQ, “I never had a burning desire to have children. But then I met Nick, and I thought, This is the only person I’d do this with. So we tried, but I was a little long in the tooth for that sort of thing. But we didn’t turn it into a soap opera. We tried for about a year or so and it didn’t happen, and took that to mean it wasn’t meant to be.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for the Hollywood Reporter

