22 Celebrities With A Lot Of Kids And 22 Without Any

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

1.

No Kids: Dolly Parton


She told Oprah via Today, “Since I had no kids and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work.”


Many Kids: James Van Der Beek

2.

No Kids: Oprah and Stedman Graham


She told People magazine about their decision not to have kids: “I have not had one regret about that. I also believe that part of the reason why I don’t have regrets is because I got to fulfill it in the way that was best for me: the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.”


Many Kids: Nick Cannon


He has seven kids.


In the past singular year, JUST THIS YEAR, he’s had four kids.


3.

No Kids: Issa Rae and Louis Diame


She told Self magazine she doesn’t know if she’ll ever have kids: “I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window.”


He had his seventh kid in December 2020. Her name is Maybellene Alma Joy.

4.

No Kids: Allen Ludden and Betty White


They were married from 1963 until Allen’s death in 1981.

Betty told CBS in 2012, “No, I’ve never regretted it. I’m so compulsive about stuff, I know if I had ever gotten pregnant, of course, that would have been my whole focus. But I didn’t choose to have children because I’m focused on my career. And I just don’t think, as compulsive as I am, that I could manage both.”


Many Kids: Sean “Diddy” Combs


He has six kids.


5.

No kids: Jane Wagner and Lily Tomlin


Lily told Metro Weekly she was glad she never had kids: “God only knows what I would have done with them, poor things. I really do like kids, but there wouldn’t have been room in my life to raise children.”


Many Kids: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt


They have six kids.


She recently walked the red carpet with five of them.

6.

No Kids: Bob Barker


He was with his wife, Dorothy, for 36 years until her death from lung cancer in 1981. They never had any children and he never remarried. 

Many Kids: Kevin Federline


He has six kids.


7.

No Kids: Jon Hamm


He told Mr Porter, “I don’t think it’s necessarily an imperative. I’m not going to psychoanalyze myself here, but…well, never say never. I’ve got nieces and nephews and I’ve been a teacher. I’ve probably been around kids a lot more than all my friends. I feel if you shut that off entirely, you calcify. You turn into that guy.”


Many Kids: Cristiano Ronaldo

He has four small children.

8.

No Kids: Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally


Megan told GQ, “I never had a burning desire to have children. But then I met Nick, and I thought, This is the only person I’d do this with. So we tried, but I was a little long in the tooth for that sort of thing. But we didn’t turn it into a soap opera. We tried for about a year or so and it didn’t happen, and took that to mean it wasn’t meant to be.”


She has six kids, and here are five of them on Father’s Day.

9.

No Kids: Ricky Gervais


He told Ellen DeGeneres (via Hello magazine), “I’d worry sick about a baby. I have a cat and I worry about that. I check the door three times before I go out. I put food and water in every room in case the door closes and he’s peckish for 20 minutes.”


10.

No Kids: Ina Garten


She told Katie Couric on her podcast (via ET) about her choice not to have kids: “I really felt — I feel — that I would have never been able to have the life I’ve had. And so it’s a choice, and that was the choice I made.”


Many Kids: Eddie Murphy


He has 10 kids.


Here’s a bunch of them on the red carpet^.

11.

No Kids: Sandra Oh


She told Marie Claire, “I have an extremely fulfilling life as an aunt, not only to my nieces and nephews but also to a lot of my friends’ children.”


He has nine kids, and there aren’t any pictures of them together, so here’s a Google screenshot:

He told Howard Stern (via the Independent), “I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our nonkids. Like, we’re fucking psyched all the time! We’re laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be fucking doing this.”

Many Kids: Rosie O’Donnell

13.

No Kids: Kim Cattrall


Many Kids: Master P


He has nine kids.


14.

No Kids: Allison Janney

She told Drew Barrymore (via Today), “I wasn’t ever really confident that I wanted to have kids, and I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret it.”


15.

No Kids: Sarah Paulson


When asked about having kids, Sarah said, “I don’t know. I’m getting a little old, so there’s cobwebs going on in them ovaries.”


He has eight kids, and here’s a bunch of them:

16.

No Kids: Marisa Tomei


She told Glamour UK that she “[doesn’t] know why women need to have children to be seen as complete human beings.”


He has eight kids, and here are four of them:

17.

No Kids: Brendon Urie


In a 2015 Periscope, Brendon and his wife, Sarah, said they didn’t want a child.


Many Kids: Dog the Bounty Hunter

There aren’t any pictures of all 12, but this is his youngest, Bonnie Jo.

18.

No Kids: Anjelica Huston


She told the Guardian about her decision not to have kids, “I would probably have been miserable.”


Many Kids: Kevin Costner


He has seven kids, and here are three of them in 2015.


19.

No Kids: Tracee Ellis Ross


She told Marie Claire, “Our society spoon-feeds it to you. I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding, and I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”


Many Kids: Shaquille O’Neal


He has five kids.


20.

No Kids: Rachael Ray


She told People magazine, “I don’t have time. I work too much to be an appropriate parent. I feel like a bad mom to my dog some days because I’m just not here enough. I just feel like I would do a bad job if I actually took the time to literally give birth to a kid right now and try and juggle everything I’m doing.”


Many Kids: Gordon Ramsay


21.

No Kids: Helen Mirren


She told British Vogue (via Vanity Fair), “[Motherhood] was not my destiny. I kept thinking it would be, waiting for it to happen, but it never did, and I didn’t care what people thought … It was only boring old men [who would ask me].”


Many Kids: Elon Musk


He has five with his ex-wife and one with Grimes.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️
•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &amp;/or Artificial intelligence)
•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍
+
(A=Archangel, my favorite song)
(⚔️🐁 metal rat)


Twitter: @Grimezsz

22.

No Kids: Jennifer Aniston


She wrote for HuffPost, “We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.”


Many Kids: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin


