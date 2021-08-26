22 Actors Who Have Revealed Their Dream Roles

In an interview with Playbill the following year, Lithgow said that while he “kick[ed] himself that I never got to play Hamlet…Lear has always been the one. It’s really the only thing on my bucket list when anyone has asked what parts you want to play before you retire.” When the interviewer marveled that he had a “clean” bucket list, Lithgow replied that “other people have much more creative ideas for you than you have for yourself… People often see you in ways you can’t imagine yourself.”



Getty / Walter Mcbride / WireImage

