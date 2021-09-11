21 Times Bella Hadid Rocked A Nostalgic Street Style

The supermodel loves a 90s trend
Like this bright pink logo adorned sweater. The collared shirt, straight-leg jeans, and Doc Martin loafers scream ’90s.
Or this fluffy sweater moment. Check out the white shoulder purse, scrunchie, sunglasses, and clipped back hair. For Bella, it’s all about the accessories.
An oversized plaid blazer and sweater vest are quintessential ’90s style, but the mini bag and face-framing layers really seal the deal.
I mean this in the best way possible: doesn’t this tropical printed tank look like the exact one your mom wore on vacation back in the day? No? Just me? The low rise white pants are definitely giving me mall-rat mid-2000s vibes.
Again, I say this with love but I’m pretty sure I wore this exact ruffled tank top to the movies in middle school. Oh, those Friday nights at Wings Plus. Bella’s even wearing a ‘1996’ gold necklace. She knows what she’s doing!
It’s the oversized bowling button-up. It’s the tiny white crop top. It’s the green sunglasses and rolled-over Dickies pants. It’s a modern, nostalgic style and I’m here for it.
Now, this is ’90s inspired in the best way ever. It’s giving multi-patterned suburban teen who just wants to express herself. We love it!
It wouldn’t be a ’90s roundup if there weren’t cargo pants involved. It’s a textbook Kat Stratford look if I’ve ever seen one.
Camo! Fur lining! Striped trousers! A tiny headband! Loafers! Double braids! It’s everything and more.
Now, everyone out there once owned a T-shirt like this and if you were like me, it was your prized possession. Seems like Bella agrees.
Take a look at this junk food t-shirt, for instance. The ripped jeans and pink baby tee are really the 90s staple must-haves. Britney would’ve definitely worn this exact outfit.
The casual wide-leg pants with the tiny tee and vest situation spell out throwback perfection.
This photo is what inspired this article. It’s pure ’90s dream come true: varsity jacket, leopard printed bag, sweater vest. Yes, please.
We’ve got a striped scarf, patterned mittens, a soft headband. and a large tote bag. This look embodies the ’90s-early 2000s trend to perfection in that it’s a little wacky but in all the right ways. Bella’s not trying too hard here. She’s just cool.
This is an “edgy academic that hangs out with the chess team but knows she might also win prom queen” look.
We’ve got a playboy bunny tank top, a Harley Davidson leather jacket, pinstripe pants, and platform loafers. Chefs kiss.
A red lowrise tracksuit? J.Lo would definitely approve of this look. Sign me up!
A Fendi headband, a yellow varsity jacket, and lowrise jeans with red loafers? I’m in looooove.
This plaid scarf headband is just nostalgic perfection. We’re not even taking the tan oversized blazer and Dickies pants into consideration. It’s all about the headband here.
Here we’ve got classic sweatpants and a studded jacket. It’s really a perfect depiction of the late ’90s-early 2000s chaos.
I’m gonna leave you with this last iconic image: a denim bustier, elevated sweatpants, and loafers. Phew.
TBH there are so many other photos I could’ve included in this round-up! Now go live your best ’90s inspired life.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!