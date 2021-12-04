21 Stunning Zendaya Fashion Looks Of 2021

She manages to look good in any and everything!
At only age 25, she has already managed to make herself a fashion icon, and her stylish looks from this year alone only further prove my point.
She’s definitely had a busy and fashionable year, and here are 21 of her stunning fashion choices that just go to show how she’ll forever be ✨THAT GIRL✨!
1.
First, when she channeled her inner Doc Ock but made it fashion:
2.
When she arrived at the CFDA Awards in this gorgeous red two-piece and had all eyes on her:
3.
When she wore this playful, colorful jumpsuit to the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere, and looked absolutely radiant:
4.
When she arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards and looked like an actual goddess:
5.
When she actually brought the whole internet to a halt when she wore this purple ensemble:
6.
When she showed that fashion can be both stunning and cozy at the same time:
7.
When she embodied Beyoncé for the 2021 BET Awards and absolutely did her justice:
8.
When she wore this incredibly cute brown dress that I still wish I had to this day:
9.
When she had this beautiful matching brown moment in front of the London Eye:
10.
When she kept it casual, but still looked ready for business with this oversized blazer and white gown combo:
11.
When she wore this glamorous matching green suit and looked so glamorous with such little effort:
12.
When she wore this dress that included unique gold armor and showed us all that fashion really has no limits:
13.
When she wore this gown with puffy shoulders and managed to make this style cool again:
14.
When she wore this nude dress for the Dune red carpet and actually left the entire world speechless:
15.
When she wore this gown to the Critics Choice virtual red carpet and looked like a piece of art:
16.
When she proved that even on a Zoom call for the Critics Choice Awards, she can still look amazing:
17.
When she wowed us with this casual yet chic look that I still can’t get over:
18.
When she wore this stunning grey suit and nearly broke the internet:
19.
When she wore this all-white suit during Dune press and looked like an actual angel:
20.
When she was out and about and still managed to look like a runway model:
21.
And when she looked as fierce as ever in this amazing black outfit with matching black thigh-high boots:
Well, there you have it, folks! Here’s all the proof you need to see that Zendaya is the most stylish woman in Hollywood. What do you think she’ll wear to the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere?
