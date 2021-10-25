21 Savage Shut Atlanta Down With His ‘Freaknik’ Themed Birthday Party

“Do it like it’s my bday, baby!” If you know about ‘Freaknik’ then you know it was the place to be back in the day! Although the popular event from the 90s is over today, 21 Savage brought it back for his birthday. The rapper shut down Atlanta last night for his ‘Freaknik’ themed birthday party, and his party planner Hannah Kang didn’t miss. If you didn’t see it on social media, scroll back down your timeline because it was lit! 21 and his crew came out in 90s gear, and everyone who attended the party understood the assignment.

Reginae Carter, G Herbo, and upcoming rapper Kali, amongst others, popped out to celebrate him. Reginae looked amazing with her gold chain top and cut-off shorts. The night was full of surprises, and one of the biggest was 21 getting gifted a custom red pickup truck from Young Thug. The truck had 21’s signature knife all around the car. It even included 21 with lights inside the roof of the vehicle, similar to a Rolls Royce. The surprises didn’t stop there. 21 brought out KP and Enyvi, best known for their hit song, “Shawty Swing My Way.” The stage was turnt when Uncle Luke came out to perform his hit “Scarred” featuring Trick Daddy.

All night the DJs had Reginae and Kali throwing it back, but Latto as well. She appeared on the ‘gram with Kali as they both danced together. Earlier last week, folks assumed that Latto was behind a unique birthday cake 21 shared on his Instagram story for his birthday. If you recall, the two have continued to spark dating rumors. However, they haven’t been spotted together. Roomies let us know who was best dressed at the even by leaving a comment below!

