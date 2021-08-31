21 Savage Shares His Top Five List Of Greatest R&B Artists Of All-Time

Every month there seems to be a conversation about music. There is always some music debate online, whether it’s the hottest album coming out, the best TikTok dance, or the best slept-on artist. However, when it comes to the greatest of all-time debate, that conversation is ongoing. Over the weekend, Lizzo shared her greatest of all-time list, and recently, so did 21 Savage.

During the most recent episode of the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ podcast, he shared his favorite top-five R&B artists of all time after he was asked by hosts Gillie Da Kid & Wallo. Anyone that’s a fan of the rapper knows he loves some R&B, but I don’t think viewers of the podcast were expecting a few names that he shared. 21 answered the questions but dropped the disclaimer first, saying, “I can’t really say in no order, but I’ll give you five.” The ‘Bank Account’ rapper named Mary J. Blige, Usher, Aaliyah, and Keith Sweat in no particular order.

However, it was the last singer he named that shocked Wallo. “I ain’t gone lie, Avant. I f**k with Avant,” 21 said. Wallo responded, saying, “Damn, I ain’t think he was gonna day Avant.” Avant is a great R&B singer that had a solid career in the mid-2000s. Most people are familiar with his hit records,’ My first love,’ featuring Keke Wyatt, ‘Separated,’ and ‘Read your mind.’ The Roommates also agreed that Avant is underrated and deserves his flowers! One commented, “I like his list a lot. Avant is so slept on.” If you did know, Avant recently dropped new music. His song ‘Nothing Without You (remix)’ is out now.

Roomies, what yall think of 21’s list?!

