21 Savage Released On Bond After Surrendering In Connection To Charges From 2019 ICE Arrest

Roomies, it looks like issues from the past are currently causing problems for 21 Savage. The rapper faces gun and drugs charges connected to his incident with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from 2019. If you recall, we previously reported that 21 was arrested and placed in ICE custody due to his expired visa and being in the U.S. illegally.

According to TMZ, the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office says 21 turned himself in yesterday and was released on bond for several charges, including possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a gun, which is related to his arrest in Atlanta in Feb. 2019. 21’s lawyer, Charles Kuck, spoke out about the arrest, which he felt was targeted. “Last night’s manufactured charges are yet another example of how our justice system, from ICE down to the local level, unjustly targets young Black men who seek to exercise their rights,” he said.

Charles continued, stating that there is no legitimate basis for the charges nor ICE’s continued antics. He declared that he would fight until 21 is justly vindicated. Reports also claim that ICE is still trying to deport 21 back to England, something he and his team are fighting. 21 has seemingly stayed out of trouble besides his immigration issues. He didn’t address the arrest on his social media. However, he took the time to shout out a few artists who dropped new music.

On his Instagram story, he shared Gunna & Future’s new song, “Too Easy,” and Latto’s new song, “Big Energy.” The “Bank Account” rapper captioned the post, “This too hard. Queen of the A (Atlanta.)” It’s no secret that the two are friends, but they have sparked dating rumors in the past. We reported that 21 was spotted in Puerto Rico for Latto’s birthday. However, they never confirmed if they were dating.

Roommates, we’ll keep you updated as more info becomes available about 21’s pending case!

