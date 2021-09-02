21 Pairs Of Famous Siblings That Surprise Me

Kimberly starred in Father of the Bride and is married to Brad Paisley, and Ashley starred on How I Met Your Mother.
2.
Sisters Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad:
You know Debbie from Grey’s Anatomy (among other things) and Phylicia from The Cosby Show and, more recently, the Creed movies.
3.
Brother and sister Kevin Dunn and Nora Dunn:
You probably know Nora from Saturday Night Live and Kevin from Veep.
4.
Brother and sister Tim Daly and Tyne Daly:
You probably know Tim from Wings or, more recently, Private Practice. Tyne you might recognize just as a famous person you know of but don’t know from exactly where.
5.
Sister and brother Abigail Breslin and Spencer Breslin:
You know Spencer from tons of kids movies and Abigail from Little Miss Sunshine and also the new movie Stillwater.
6.
Brother and sister Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein:
You know Beanie from Booksmart and Jonah from…lots of things.
Brother and sister Jesse Eisenberg and Hallie Eisenberg:
You probably remember Hallie best as the little Pepsi girl, and you know Jesse from The Social Network.
7.
Sister and brother Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty:
They are both Hollywood legends.
8.
Sister and brother Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross:
You know Tracee from Black-ish, and Evan probably because he’s married to Ashlee Simpson.
9.
Sisters Vera Farmiga and Taissa Farmiga:
You probably recognize Vera from The Conjuring movies and Taissa from American Horror Story.
10.
Sister and brother Brandy and Ray J:
You know Brandy because she’s Brandy, and Ray J from his music and because he dated Kim Kardashian West a long time ago.
11.
Sister and brother Lily Allen and Alfie Allen:
You know Lily because she’s a singer, and Alfie for starring in Game of Thrones.
12.
Sister and brother Blake Lively and Eric Lively:
You know Blake Lively because she’s Blake Lively, and perhaps, if you watched The L Word, you’ll recognize Eric as the creepy dude who lived with Shane and Jenny.
13.
Ilana Glazer and Eliot Glazer:
You know Ilana from Broad City and might recognize Eliot from various small roles, but he also wrote for Younger and New Girl.
14.
Brother and sister Haley Joel Osment and Emily Osment:
You know Haley as the kid from The Sixth Sense and Emily from Hannah Montana.
15.
John Turturro and Nicholas Turturro:
You might recognize Nicholas from a variety of cop shows, including Blue Bloods and Law & Order, and maybe you know John from my personal-favorite role of his, Emilio in Mr. Deeds.
16.
Sisters Michelle Pfeiffer and Dedee Pfeiffer:
Michelle is definitely the more well-known sister, but if you watch Big Sky, you’ll recognize Dedee from that show.
17.
Sister and brother Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian:
You might remember Toby as Trystane Martell on Game of Thrones, and you know Florence from Black Widow and Midsommar.
18.
Sister and brother Alexandra Daddario and Matthew Daddario:
You know Matthew from Shadowhunters and Alexandra from The White Lotus.
19.
Brothers Ralph Fiennes and Joseph Fiennes:
Ralph is Voldemort, and Joseph is on The Handmaid’s Tale.
20.
Brother and sister Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson:
Wyatt just starred in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV show, and Kate Hudson is Kate Hudson.
21.
Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård:
You know Alexander Skarsgård because he’s Alexander Skarsgård, and you know Bill as the Clown from It.
