21 Pairs Of Celebs Who Went To High School Together

Imagine graduating with Gabby Douglas AND Zendaya!
There are plenty of people out there who can say they went to high school with a celebrity, some of who are celebrities themselves.
Here are 21 surprising pairs of former celebrity classmates:
1.
When Angelina Jolie started her first year at Beverly Hills High School in 1990, Monica Lewinsky was a junior.
2.
The Office costars John Krasinski and B.J. Novak were classmates at Newton South High School in Newton, Massachusetts, and they played Little League together.
3.
Christy Carlson Romano graduated from Manhattan’s Professional Children’s School in 2001, and Jack Antonoff was a year behind her, graduating in 2002.
4.
During their senior year at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, theater kids Rami Malek and Rachel Bilson became friends while working on a production of The Crucible.
5.
Gabby Douglas and Zendaya graduated from Oak Park Independent School together in 2015.
6.
At the Spence School in New York City, Gwyneth Paltrow held auditions for an a capella singing group, and Kerry Washington auditioned.
7.
In 1973, Jamie Lee Curtis was in her first year at Beverly Hills High School, and Carrie Fisher was a junior.
8.
Jay-Z and Busta Rhymes had a rap battle in the lunchroom at Eli Whitney High School in Brooklyn.
9.
Jessie J and Adele were in the same year at the BRIT School in Croydon.
11.
Neil Patrick Harris graduated from Albuquerque’s La Cueva High School in 1991, and Freddie Prinze Jr. graduated in 1994.
12.
Lady Gaga attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York City alongside Nicky Hilton.
14.
Lauryn Hill and Zach Braff attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, at the same time.
16.
Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman have been close friends since their days at North Sydney Girls’ High School together, and Naomi even briefly dated Nicole’s brother.
18.
Rachael Leigh Cook had a crush on her classmate and future Blow Dry costar Josh Hartnett, who was two grades ahead of her at South High School in Minneapolis.
19.
Tupac Shakur met Jada Pinkett Smith at the Baltimore School for the Arts, and they remained close friends for the rest of his life.
20.
Kelly Preston graduated from Honolulu’s Punahou School in 1980, a year after President Barack Obama.
21.
And finally, Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne were both active in the theater department at the boarding school Eton College, and they were in a play together where Tom played “the front right leg of the elephant that Eddie was riding on.”
