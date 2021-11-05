It’s Pete Davidson’s world, and we’re just living in it.
I’ve been a fan of Pete since he was SNL‘s resident young person, and some of his sketches have been so memorable that I still watch them to this day.
So, for your viewing pleasure, here are 21 of Pete Davidson’s best Saturday Night Live sketches over the years:
21.
“Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Staten Island”:
20.
“Meet Cute” with Kristen Stewart:
19.
“Britney Spears Cold Open,” in which he played New York Governor Anthony Cuomo:
18.
“Career Day” with Adam Driver:
17.
“Trees” with Chris Redd:
16.
“Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on the Met Gala”:
15.
“Tucci Gang,” a parody of “Gucci Gang” by Lil Pump:
14.
“Weekend Update: Pete Davidson & John Mulaney Review Clint Eastwood’s The Mule“:
13.
“Stu,” a holiday parody of “Stan” by Eminem:
12.
“NFTs,” a parody of “Now This Looks Like a Job for Me” by Eminem:
11.
“Dry Fridays” with Kristen Stewart (mostly for his facial expressions in the background):
10.
“Posters” with Emma Stone:
9.
“Avengers News Report,” in which he played Bruce Banner:
8.
“Graveyard Song” with Jim Carrey:
7.
“Stuck in the House” with Adam Sandler:
6.
“RBG Rap” with Chris Redd:
5.
“Diner Lobster” with John Mulaney:
4.
“Bodega Bathroom” with John Mulaney:
3.
“Airport Sushi” with John Mulaney:
2.
Every “Chad” ever:
1.
And finally, “Rap Roundtable” with Timothée Chalamet: