It’s Pete Davidson’s world, and we’re just living in it.

Not to brag, but I had my Pete Davidson phase in like 2016, long before Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian did.

I’ve been a fan of Pete since he was SNL‘s resident young person, and some of his sketches have been so memorable that I still watch them to this day.

So, for your viewing pleasure, here are 21 of Pete Davidson’s best Saturday Night Live sketches over the years:

21.

“Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Staten Island”:


This segment was so good that Colin Jost talked about it in his autobiography.

20.

“Meet Cute” with Kristen Stewart:

19.

“Britney Spears Cold Open,” in which he played New York Governor Anthony Cuomo:


It was an unexpected but surprisingly good impression of the embattled NYC governor.

18.

“Career Day” with Adam Driver:


TBH, I don’t think you can blame him for almost breaking character.

17.

“Trees” with Chris Redd:


Chris Redd and Pete Davidson are such an underrated duo.

16.

“Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on the Met Gala”:


I don’t know what I liked better — his Met Gala outfit or his roast of his own Met Gala outfit.

15.

“Tucci Gang,” a parody of “Gucci Gang” by Lil Pump:

14.

“Weekend Update: Pete Davidson & John Mulaney Review Clint Eastwood’s The Mule“:


For just one episode, they should take over “Weekend Update.”

13.

“Stu,” a holiday parody of “Stan” by Eminem:

12.

“NFTs,” a parody of “Now This Looks Like a Job for Me” by Eminem:


Warning: You still won’t understand what an NFT is, but at least you’ll probably laugh.

11.

“Dry Fridays” with Kristen Stewart (mostly for his facial expressions in the background):


Seriously, how has this not been made into a meme yet?

10.

“Posters” with Emma Stone:

9.

“Avengers News Report,” in which he played Bruce Banner:


This is the kind of Marvel multiverse content I’m here for.

8.

“Graveyard Song” with Jim Carrey:


The Haunted Mansion sequel we didn’t know we needed.

7.

“Stuck in the House” with Adam Sandler:


I low-key miss SNL‘s at-home episodes. 

6.

“RBG Rap” with Chris Redd:


Like I said before, these two are severely underrated!

5.

“Diner Lobster” with John Mulaney:


This is easily one of the most iconic SNL skits of all time.

4.

“Bodega Bathroom” with John Mulaney:


A worthy follow-up to “Diner Lobster.”

3.

“Airport Sushi” with John Mulaney:


All of these musical sketches should be combined into a Broadway show.

2.

Every “Chad” ever:


Somehow, this character never gets old.

1.

And finally, “Rap Roundtable” with Timothée Chalamet:


Their comedic chemistry could rival that of Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake.

