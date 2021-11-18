21 Famous Men Who Pledged Frats

I never would have guessed Jim Parsons was a frat bro, but alas.
2.
Paul Rudd studied at the University of Kansas and became a member of Sigma Nu.
3.
Jim Parsons pledged Phi Kappa Alpha while at the University of Houston.
5.
Blair Underwood went to Carnegie Mellon University and pledged Phi Beta Sigma.
7.
Steve Harvey went to Kent State University and pledged Omega Psi Phi.
8.
Eric Stonestreet attended Kansas State University and became a member of Phi Kappa Alpha while there.
9.
Zach Braff went to college at Northwestern University and became a member of Phi Kappa Psi.
10.
Ashton Kutcher became a member of Delta Chi when he attended the University of Iowa.
11.
Colin Kaepernick joined Kappa Alpha Psi while he went to school at the University of Nevada.
12.
Matthew McConaughey was a student at the University of Texas and became a member of Delta Tau Delta.
13.
Shaquille O’Neal was initiated into Omega Psi Phi while attending Louisiana State University.
15.
Michael Jordan became a a member of Omega Psi Phi while he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
16.
Jim Gaffigan became a member of Phi Gamma Delta at Purdue University.
17.
Woody Harrelson became a member of Sigma Chi during his attendance at Hannover University.
18.
Jon Stewart was a student at The College of William & Mary and pledged Pi Kappa Alpha.
20.
Benjamin Bratt joined the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at the University of California, Santa Barbara.