21 Famous Men Who Pledged Frats

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

I never would have guessed Jim Parsons was a frat bro, but alas.

Table of Contents

1.

Will Ferrell became a member of Delta Tau Delta while he attended the University of Southern California.


Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

He feels there is an argument for banning fraternities all together after the racist behavior at a frat in the University of Oklahoma.

2.

Paul Rudd studied at the University of Kansas and became a member of Sigma Nu.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

3.

Jim Parsons pledged Phi Kappa Alpha while at the University of Houston.


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images

5.

Blair Underwood went to Carnegie Mellon University and pledged Phi Beta Sigma.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

7.

Steve Harvey went to Kent State University and pledged Omega Psi Phi.


Byron Cohen / ABC via Getty Images

8.

Eric Stonestreet attended Kansas State University and became a member of Phi Kappa Alpha while there.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

9.

Zach Braff went to college at Northwestern University and became a member of Phi Kappa Psi.

10.

Ashton Kutcher became a member of Delta Chi when he attended the University of Iowa.

11.

Colin Kaepernick joined Kappa Alpha Psi while he went to school at the University of Nevada.


Kevin Winter / WireImage / Getty Images

12.

Matthew McConaughey was a student at the University of Texas and became a member of Delta Tau Delta.


Mark Sagliocco / WireImage / Getty Images

13.

Shaquille O’Neal was initiated into Omega Psi Phi while attending Louisiana State University.


Gerardo Mora / Getty Images


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

15.

Michael Jordan became a a member of Omega Psi Phi while he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.


Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

16.

Jim Gaffigan became a member of Phi Gamma Delta at Purdue University.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

17.

Woody Harrelson became a member of Sigma Chi during his attendance at Hannover University.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

18.

Jon Stewart was a student at The College of William & Mary and pledged Pi Kappa Alpha.


Mark Wilson / Getty Images

20.

Benjamin Bratt joined the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at the University of California, Santa Barbara.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR