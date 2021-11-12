21 Famous Guys Deserve Sexiest Man Alive

Ricky Martin should’ve been the sexiest man alive in 1999 — not Richard Gere.

There’ve been famous men in the past who were rightly crowned sexiest man alive, but in my thirsty opinion, there were many beautiful men who were totally overlooked.

So if you’re listening, People: here are some famous men who should 100% be the sexiest man alive.

1.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Chris Evans


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


2.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Oscar Isaac


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


3.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Jason Momoa


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


4.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Robert Pattinson


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


5.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: John Boyega


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


6.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Chris Pine


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


7.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Jesse Williams


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


8.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Ricky Martin


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


9.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Henry Cavill


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


10.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Joe Manganiello


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


11.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Lenny Kravitz


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


12.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Daniel Dae Kim


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


13.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Jake Gyllenhaal


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


14.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Orlando Bloom


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


15.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Dev Patel


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


16.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Shameik Moore


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


17.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Zac Efron


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


18.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Donald Glover


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


19.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Manny Jacinto


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


20.

Who deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Harry Styles


Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


21.

And who really, really, REALLY deserves to be the sexiest man alive: Ryan Gosling


Note: Gosling has turned down the title of sexiest man alive a few times, but we can still dream, right?

Why he deserves the title: Have you SEEN this man?!


Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments below!

