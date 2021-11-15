21 Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift’s I Bet You Think About Me Video

The wedding cake is so big because it’s full of secrets!
Her new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a vault track from Red (Taylor’s Version) dropped today, and, naturally, it’s packed with more Easter eggs than the front lawn of church on Easter Sunday.
Here are 21 Easter eggs from Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video:
1.
Obviously, the color red (which is also the album title) represent Taylor, and it’s reminiscent of a lyric from “Red”: “Loving him was red.”
2.
The red rose imagery is very Alice in Wonderland, which was also referenced in the All Too Well short film.
3.
All this rose imagery makes me think of the Red-era fan theory that 1989 was going to be called Roses.
4.
But it also calls back to this line from “The Lucky One”: “Chose the rose garden over Madison Square.”
5.
Taylor gives the bride the red scarf, which is mentioned in “All Too Well” and makes an appearance in All Too Well (The Short Film).
6.
Aaron Dessner, who worked with Taylor on Folklore, Evermore, and Red (Taylor’s Version), makes a cameo as part of the band.
7.
Taylor wears the same ring that appears on the Red (Taylor’s Version) album cover.
8.
A design similar to the ring is iced onto the second tier of the wedding cake.
9.
The red symbol alternates with this “love” one, which mimics a Cathy Waterman ring that Taylor gifted Olivia Rodrigo — a recreation of the same ring that Taylor wore while writing the original Red album
10.
The top tier is covered in numbers — Taylor’s signature 13 as well as 26.
11.
However, we can’t ignore the bottom tier, which is decorated with seagulls — the birds on Taylor’s shirt on the original 1989 cover.
12.
The cake smash harkens back to the “Blank Space” music video from the 1989 era.
13.
Additionally, fans are speculating that equal sign she makes on the cake could be related to a potential Ed Sheeran collab, since his latest album is called =.
14.
While there seems to be a lot of 1989 references in this video, the overall storyline feels like the “Speak Now” music video we never got.
15.
When Taylor’s giving her speech, she’s standing in front of table 13.
16.
These seagull on the table looks SO MUCH like the ones on the original 1989 cover.
17.
The scene where Taylor dances with the groom is lit blue because, as she sings in “Red,” “losing him was blue like I’ve never known.”
18.
Then, as she leaves him, the lighting turns gray because “missing him was dark gray all alone.”
19.
The actors who play the groom and the bride — Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller — are married in real life.
20.
Taylor’s brother Austin was a producer.
21.
And finally, at the end of the credits, Taylor references another Red track “Starlight” — “don’t you dream impossible things?”
Now it’s your turn! Did I miss any Easter eggs? What do you think of my theory that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is coming next? Let me know in the comments!