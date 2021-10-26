21 Celebrity Marriages Of 20+ Years And 15 Under One Year

It seems like the fourth month really makes or breaks a marriage.

Table of Contents

Some celebrity marriages have withstood the tests of time, and others have ended not long after beginning. To start, here are some celebrity marriages that have lasted 20 or more years:

1.

21 years: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones


Rich Fury / Getty Images

They married in 2000 and have two children together.

2.

38 years: Denzel and Pauletta Washington


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

They got married in 1983 and have four children together, including actor John David Washington.

3.

33 years: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

They married in 1988 and have two children together.

4.

24 years: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick


Jason Mendez / WireImage via Getty Images

They married in 1997 and have three children together.

5.

33 years: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They married in 1988 and have two children together.

6.

36 years: Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic via Getty Images

They married in 1984 and have two children together.

7.

24 years: Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty Images

They married in 1997, and their two daughters, Maude and Iris, are both actors.

8.

22 years: David and Victoria Beckham


SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

They married in 1999 and have four children together.

9.

24 years: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Though they have had at least one period of separation, they’ve been married since 1997 and have two children together, Jaden and Willow.

10.

25 years: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill


John Shearer / Getty Images

They married in 1996 and have three children together.

11.

27 years: Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

They married in 1995 after meeting on the set of the movie Pontiac Moon.

12.

25 years: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

13.

27 years: Nancy and Steve Carell


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic via Getty Images

They married in 1995 and have two children together.

14.

25 years: Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

They married in 1996 and have two children together.

15.

33 years: Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox


Jim Spellman / WireImage via Getty Images

They married in 1988 and have four children together.

16.

20 years: Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

They married in 2001 and have two children together.

17.

34 years: Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus


Cindy Ord / Getty Images

They married in 1987 and have two children together.

18.

29 years: Annette Bening and Warren Beatty


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

They married in 1992 and have four children together.

19.

34 years: Pam Dawber and Mark Harmon


David Livingston / Getty Images

The married in 1987 and have two children together.

20.

41 years: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson

21.

23 years: Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford


Jerod Harris / Getty Images

They married in 1998 and both their children, Presley and Kaia, are models.

And now the celebrity marriages that didn’t last a full year:

22.

8 months: Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

23.

2 days: Britney Spears and Jason Alexander


Yoshikazu Tsuno / AFP via Getty Images, Enos Solomon / FilmMagic via Getty Images

24.

5 months: Drew Barrymore and Tom Green


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

25.

4 months: Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney


Tibrina Hobson / WireImage via Getty Images, Brad Barket / Getty Images

26.

9 months: Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly


Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

27.

11 months: Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez


Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

28.

9 months: Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

29.

5 months: Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush


Donato Sardella / WireImage via Getty Images

30.

15 days: Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic via Getty Images

31.

4 months: Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson


Chris Weeks / FilmMagic via Getty Images

32.

3 months: Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley


Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

33.

2 months: Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries


Denise Truscello / WireImage via Getty Images

34.

4 months: Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage via Getty Images

35.

2 weeks: Mario Lopez and Ali Landry


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

36.

And 5 months: Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman


Denny Keeler / Getty Images

