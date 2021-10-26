21 Celebrity Marriages Of 20+ Years And 15 Under One Year

It seems like the fourth month really makes or breaks a marriage.
1.
21 years: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
2.
38 years: Denzel and Pauletta Washington
3.
33 years: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
4.
24 years: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
5.
33 years: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
6.
36 years: Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis
7.
24 years: Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
8.
22 years: David and Victoria Beckham
9.
24 years: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith
10.
25 years: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
11.
27 years: Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
12.
25 years: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
13.
27 years: Nancy and Steve Carell
14.
25 years: Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman
15.
33 years: Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox
16.
20 years: Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan
17.
34 years: Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
18.
29 years: Annette Bening and Warren Beatty
19.
34 years: Pam Dawber and Mark Harmon
20.
41 years: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
21.
23 years: Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
And now the celebrity marriages that didn’t last a full year:
22.
8 months: Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss
23.
2 days: Britney Spears and Jason Alexander
24.
5 months: Drew Barrymore and Tom Green
25.
4 months: Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney
26.
9 months: Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly
27.
11 months: Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez
28.
9 months: Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd
29.
5 months: Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush
30.
15 days: Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds
31.
4 months: Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson
32.
3 months: Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley
33.
2 months: Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
34.
4 months: Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper
35.
2 weeks: Mario Lopez and Ali Landry
36.
And 5 months: Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman
