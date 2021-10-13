21 Best Pedro Pascal And Oscar Isaac Friendship Moments

Bradly Lamb
In a way, Pedro Pascal has won an Oscar.

Here are some of their best moments together:

1.

When they rang in the New Year together:

3.

When Oscar quickly took credit for Pedro’s role in The Mandalorian:

4.

When they lived it up filming their movie Triple Frontier in Hawaii together:

5.

I cannot overemphasize how much fun they appeared to have in Hawaii:

6.

When Pedro celebrated his “amordemivida” (Translation: LoveOfMyLife) at the premiere of The Rise of Skywalker:

7.

When Pedro posted this cute photo of the two of them, but made sure to call Oscar ugly in the caption.

8.

When Oscar lovingly celebrated Pedro’s career:

9.

When Oscar appeared to really enjoy this hug:

10.

When Oscar made his feelings on Baby Yoda clear:

12.

When Pedro posted this photo because I guess they just hang out on Brooklyn rooftops together:

13.

When Oscar Isaac’s wife, director Elvira Lind, included the hashtag #SisterWives in the caption of this selfie with Pedro:

14.

And then when she promised Pedro a “special performance” in the caption of this photo of Oscar giving a shirtless puppet show:

15.

When Pedro posted this screenshot of him and Oscar on FaceTime, celebrating Biden’s win:

16.

When Pedro thought of someone who Oscar looks like but was laughing too hard thinking about it to actually say it:

17.

And when Oscar got him back with his own comparison:

18.

When Oscar very delicately fed Pedro a bite of rice:

19.

When they had a morning coffee together in Hawaii:

20.

When Pedro posted this picture that looks cute until you realize Oscar is eating his ear:

21.

And finally, when they handled this interview with maturity and professionalism:

