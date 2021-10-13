21 Best Pedro Pascal And Oscar Isaac Friendship Moments

In a way, Pedro Pascal has won an Oscar.
1.
When they rang in the New Year together:
3.
When Oscar quickly took credit for Pedro’s role in The Mandalorian:
4.
When they lived it up filming their movie Triple Frontier in Hawaii together:
5.
I cannot overemphasize how much fun they appeared to have in Hawaii:
6.
When Pedro celebrated his “amordemivida” (Translation: LoveOfMyLife) at the premiere of The Rise of Skywalker:
7.
When Pedro posted this cute photo of the two of them, but made sure to call Oscar ugly in the caption.
8.
When Oscar lovingly celebrated Pedro’s career:
9.
When Oscar appeared to really enjoy this hug:
10.
When Oscar made his feelings on Baby Yoda clear:
12.
When Pedro posted this photo because I guess they just hang out on Brooklyn rooftops together:
13.
When Oscar Isaac’s wife, director Elvira Lind, included the hashtag #SisterWives in the caption of this selfie with Pedro:
14.
And then when she promised Pedro a “special performance” in the caption of this photo of Oscar giving a shirtless puppet show:
15.
When Pedro posted this screenshot of him and Oscar on FaceTime, celebrating Biden’s win:
16.
When Pedro thought of someone who Oscar looks like but was laughing too hard thinking about it to actually say it:
For reference:
17.
And when Oscar got him back with his own comparison:
For reference:
18.
When Oscar very delicately fed Pedro a bite of rice:
19.
When they had a morning coffee together in Hawaii:
20.
When Pedro posted this picture that looks cute until you realize Oscar is eating his ear:
21.
And finally, when they handled this interview with maturity and professionalism:
