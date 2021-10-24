21 Best Anya Taylor-Joy Fashion Moments

Yup, she’s a true style icon even when she’s not Beth Harmon.

Clearly, Anya Taylor-Joy is a fierce onscreen talent to behold. And if her looks in The Queen’s Gambit and Emma tell us anything, it’s that the stylists that she works with are just as talented as she is.

Taylor-Joy won’t stop serving looks anytime soon on the screen — she’s now starring in the stylish Edgar Wright thriller Last Night in Soho as the impeccably dressed singer Sandie.

Of course, Taylor-Joy is no stranger to stunning fits off the screen, either. She’s definitely a fashion legend IRL as well. But don’t take my word for it — here are some pictures to prove that she’s one of our generation’s best style icons!

1.

When she wore this extravagant silk slip and yellow opera coat at the 2021 Emmys.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The bold lip and sleek updo make this entire look perfection, TBH.

2.

This bubblegum pink Barbie ensemble she wore at the Venice Film Festival.


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The pink beret and pumps make this look *chef’s kiss*. It’s a proto-Princess Peach look, if you will. 


Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

The silky cummerbund and feathery fringe level up this fit. 

4.

This elegant white slip she wore for her SNL monologue — the sparkly drop earrings and whimsical shoulder feathers match perfectly with the simple dress silhouette.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

5.

This sleek navy mod dress she wore during an SNL promo with Lil Nas X and Chris Redd.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The white buckled belt and circle earrings are e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g.

6.

This angelic sheer gold dress she wore at the 2022 Dior Croisiere fashion show.


Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images

8.

This sleek gold jacquard suit!


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

The pop of gold eyeshadow and purple lips really work for this outfit.

9.

This ethereal pink tulle dress she wore on The Late Late Show With James Corden.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The sleek black headband adds just the right amount of cuteness without making the look too twee. 

10.

This berry-infused chiffon outfit.

11.

This sparkly suit with what looks like abstract art on it.


Vera Anderson / WireImage / Via Getty Images

Suits can sometimes be a bit drab, but that’s definitely how we’d describe this one. 

12.

This sleek black sleeveless jumpsuit that she wore for a Tiffany & Co. ad.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

The red nails, simple necklace, and black pumps all feel very effortlessly elegant. 

13.

This fur-lined fuchsia coat and printed dress fit that would give Fran Fine a run for her money.


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

14.

This modern off-duty ensemble where the accessories make the outfit.


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

The textured boots and printed scarf give this perfectly fine look a little extra something.

15.

This luxe beaded silver dress that probably even Emma Woodhouse wouldn’t be able to afford.


Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

16.

This quirky animal print dress situation.


Mediapunch / GC Images / Via Getty Images

Where do her shoes even begin? I don’t know, but I’m into it. 

17.

This patterned puff sleeve mock neck dress.


Isabel Infantes – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

All of the strips of patterned pink fabric are pulled together by a striking dress silhouette. 

18.

This tiered, ruffled, and pleated hot pink dress…with bold gold hoops and lemon yellow boots.


Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

You wouldn’t think all of these elements would work together, but they definitely do.

19.

This sheer black lacy dress with a solid black neck collar!


Kirstin Sinclair / Getty Images

This look is special, as that red clutch boldly spells out. 

20.

This snazzy pinstripe suit with a bedazzled beret.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for LOUIS XIII

21.

And last, but not least, this heavenly golden 2018 Met Gala dress paired with statement oversized earrings and a floral headpiece.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Are there any other standout Anya Taylor-Joy looks that we missed? Let us know in the comments below!

