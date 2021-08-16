Yields fall on weak Chinese data, Afghanistan concerns

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell on

Monday as weak Chinese economic data and concerns about the

Taliban victory in Afghanistan dampened risk appetite and

increased demand for the safe haven bonds.

China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed

sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19

outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to

signs the economic recovery is losing momentum.

Meanwhile five people were killed in chaos at Kabul airport

on Monday, witnesses said, as people tried to flee a day after

Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital and declared the

war against foreign and local forces over.

The developments in Afghanistan mean “chaos for 38 million

situated between Pakistan and Iran (and) further destabilizes a

world still giving ground to the pandemic,” Jim Vogel, an

interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a report.

Concerns about the spread of new COVID variants is adding

demand for U.S. bonds.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell four basis points

to 1.258%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes

flattened two basis points to 105 basis points.

Investors are also focused on minutes from the Federal

Reserve’s July meeting due on Wednesday, which will be scoured

for any new insight into when the U.S. central bank is likely to

begin paring bond purchases.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the meeting

that he wants to see “strong job numbers” in the coming months

before tapering purchases.

The Fed is seen as most likely to announce the change at its

December meeting, though some analysts and investors have warned

that it may happen sooner.

Powell may also drop hints on when a taper is likely when he

speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole,

Wyoming, next week, though he is not expected to announce a

policy change then.

“It’s not an official policy meeting, it’s not something

that has been really used to make announcements about policy

changes in the past,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist

at Jefferies in New York.

The Treasury will sell $27 billion in 20-year bonds on

Wednesday and $8 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected

Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

August 16 Monday 9:22AM New York / 1322 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003

Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003

Two-year note 99-216/256 0.2051 -0.010

Three-year note 99-224/256 0.417 -0.021

Five-year note 99-96/256 0.7538 -0.034

Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.0373 -0.040

10-year note 99-236/256 1.2583 -0.039

20-year bond 107-36/256 1.8179 -0.026

30-year bond 101-216/256 1.9189 -0.029

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.25 -0.25

spread

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)

