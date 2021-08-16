Who Is Kenny Braasch? 5 Things About The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kenny Braasch is hoping to find love (and maybe his clothes) on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 7. From his ‘Bachelorette’ past to his job, here’s what you need to know about Kenny.

Kenny Braasch, 40, is looking to make quite the first impression on the Bachelor In Paradise season 7 premiere. He shows up wearing nothing at all! Kenny proudly walks up to guest host David Spade in his full birthday suit.

Kenny is no stranger to being naked. He often stripped down when he was looking for love on The Bachelorette. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Kenny as Bachelor In Paradise gets underway:

1. Kenny is from Clare & Tayshia’s season.

Kenny kicked off his Bachelor Nation journey on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. When Clare left the show and got engaged to Dale Moss, Tayshia Adams took her place. Kenny stayed on the show to try and see if he had a connection with Tayshia. He was eliminated in week 7.

During his run on The Bachelorette, Kenny stripped down a number of times on group dates, including ones that featured strip dodgeball and a pool basketball game. “Somehow I ended up naked all the time on the show,” he told the Chicago Tribune.

2. He works as a boy band manager.

Kenny’s official job title is a ‘Talent Buyer’ for 115 Bourbon Street. At his job, he works to schedule entertainment for various stages in Chicago. His job also requires him to promote and market the events that he helps organize. He has been working in this position since 2004, according to his LinkedIn. Kenny also manages various boy bands through the company he helped find, The Right Stuff Entertainment.

3. He’s a model.

Aside from his full-time job, Kenny has also done some modeling. He’s represented by Good Talent Management for his modeling career.

4. He’s very into fitness.

Kenny definitely prioritizes keeping in shape, and often posts photos of himself working out on Instagram. He also isn’t afraid to show off the results, with his shirtless body and arm muscles often on display. On The Bachelorette, Clare took notice of Kenny’s fit figure during a game of strip dodgeball. “Look at Kenny’s a**,” she said to Chris. “Just look at it!”

5. Kenny has several tattoos.

The Northern Illinois University alum has never shied away from tattoos. He nearly has a full sleeve on his left arm. Kenny also has a large tattoo covering her left pec, as well as a star on his right arm and two more stars below his belly button.