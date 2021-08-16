Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content A 10-day run of gains for European stocks came to a halt on Monday following a surprise slowdown in China’s economic indicators, with commodity-linked stocks falling the most. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% to 473.8, easing from a record level scaled last week. Oil and mining stocks fell more than 1% each as commodity prices took a hit after Chinese data raised concerns about faltering demand in the world’s major consumer of metals and oil. China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations.

Article content China-exposed luxury names such as LVMH, Gucci-owner Kering and Cartier-maker Richemont fell between 1% and 1.5%. “European markets will pay attention to U.S. and China growth concerns… especially as Europe’s data calendar is almost empty today,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note. “The widespread outbreaks and restrictions would be a game-changer for the Asia recovery, and one could argue, the global one as well when one considers the implications to supply chains.” Optimism around the second-quarter earnings season, a revival in dealmaking and the pace of vaccinations in Europe drove the benchmark STOXX 600 to record highs last week. However, major money houses are mixed about the outlook for equity markets, with Bank of America setting a year-end target of 420 points for the STOXX 600, while Goldman Sachs lifted its 12-month target to 520 points.