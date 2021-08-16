Walmart seeks crypto product lead to drive digital currency strategy By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
North American retail giant Walmart (NYSE:) is looking for an experienced crypto expert who can develop and drive an ambitious digital currency strategy and product roadmap.
In the listing for the role, Walmart indicates it is looking for someone who has a track record in leading and scaling businesses, with at least 10 years of experience in product/program management and technology-based product commercialization. The ideal candidate would have expertise in cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related technologies and in-depth knowledge of the crypto ecosystem and its core actors.
