Stocks retreat as economic data, virus sour mood

Weak Chinese data and spread of coronavirus Delta variant sparked worries the global economic rebound is faltering

Stocks dropped from an all-time high as softer economic data and the spread of the coronavirus delta variant sparked concern that the global recovery is faltering.

The S&P 500 retreated on Monday after finishing the week with its 48th record since the end of 2020. A gauge of New York state manufacturing moderated in August, while Chinese retail sales and industrial output data showed activity slowed. Tesla Inc. sank as the U.S. opened a formal investigation on the company’s Autopilot system, citing collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

Investors also awaited signals from the Federal Reserve, with a town hall by Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday potentially acting as a precursor to the Jackson Hole symposium in late August. For months, the fixed-income market has viewed it as a venue for the Fed to lay out the timing and contours of its expected move to taper its bond-buying program, although for some the resurgence of coronavirus cases is complicating that calculation.

Canadian stocks

Canada’s main stock index slipped on Monday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an early election as widely expected, while energy stocks tracked a decline in oil prices on the back of dour economic data from China.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.23 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 20,461.84, with the energy sector down 1.7 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was down 0.3 per cent at 1.25550 to the greenback.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%

The MSCI World index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1780

The British pound was little changed at $1.3858

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 109.22 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.25%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3% to $66.38 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,783.70 an ounce

Bloomberg.com, with files from Reuters