Stocks halt gains, FX buoyed by rate hike hopes

BUDAPEST — Central European stocks slid on
Monday, halting record-setting gains from last week as investors
were concerned about slower economic growth in China and the
spread of the coronavirus.
Equities in the region tracked peers in Europe, where a
10-day run of gains came to a halt following a surprise slowdown
in China’s economic indicators.
Budapest’s stocks were 0.18% lower while Prague
slid 0.13%. Warsaw was 0.36% lower. Bucharest’s stocks
bucked the trend and were up 0.18%.
The Hungarian forint firmed 0.28% to a five-week
high of 351.70 per euro, breaking the strong resistance level at
352.30 that stopped its strengthening last week.
After this level is broken, the road is open for the
currency to strengthen as far as 350, brokerage Equilor wrote.
The forint has recently been supported by the rate hike
cycle that the central bank started in June in order to fight
inflation.
Rate hikes and expectations of further policy tightening are
also buoying the Czech crown.
A larger-than-expected inflation spike reported last week
raised chances the central bank may opt for a bigger-than-usual
rate increase after two consecutive 25-basis-point hikes.
Czech producer prices accelerated again in July, with the
year-on-year figure at 7.8%, accelerating from 6.1% in June,
data showed on Monday.
“This means that inflationary pressures on producer prices
will not abate any time soon,” Raiffeisenbank’s analyst David
Vagenknecht said in a note.
The Czech crown was up 0.11% on the day and was
trading at 25.390 versus the common currency.
The Polish zloty was flat.
“The valuation of the zloty is still affected by the MPC’s
dovish rhetoric,” Bank Millennium wrote.
“Although the latest statements of the MPC members signal an
imminent perspective of monetary policy normalization, giving
support to the zloty.”
Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said on Thursday
that he would vote for a 15 basis point rate hike in November,
assuming the outlook for economic growth was good.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1111 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1273.57 1275.270 -0.13% +23.99
0 %
.BUX Budapes 50287.4 50378.65 -0.18% +19.43
t 4 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2293.83 2302.03 -0.36% +15.62
%
.BETI Buchare 12158.3 12136.73 +0.18% +23.99
st 8 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1966.89 1967.29 -0.02% +13.09
%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 584.08 582.59 +0.26% +30.51
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R
CZ5YT=R
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R
PL5YT=R
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 1.67 2.06 2.23 0.97
Rep
Hungary 2.09 2.20 2.27 1.38
Poland 0.44 0.64 0.85 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw and Robert
Muller in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
