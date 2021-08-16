Stocks halt gains, FX buoyed by rate hike hopes

BUDAPEST — Central European stocks slid on

Monday, halting record-setting gains from last week as investors

were concerned about slower economic growth in China and the

spread of the coronavirus.

Equities in the region tracked peers in Europe, where a

10-day run of gains came to a halt following a surprise slowdown

in China’s economic indicators.

Budapest’s stocks were 0.18% lower while Prague

slid 0.13%. Warsaw was 0.36% lower. Bucharest’s stocks

bucked the trend and were up 0.18%.

The Hungarian forint firmed 0.28% to a five-week

high of 351.70 per euro, breaking the strong resistance level at

352.30 that stopped its strengthening last week.

After this level is broken, the road is open for the

currency to strengthen as far as 350, brokerage Equilor wrote.

The forint has recently been supported by the rate hike

cycle that the central bank started in June in order to fight

inflation.

Rate hikes and expectations of further policy tightening are

also buoying the Czech crown.

A larger-than-expected inflation spike reported last week

raised chances the central bank may opt for a bigger-than-usual

rate increase after two consecutive 25-basis-point hikes.

Czech producer prices accelerated again in July, with the

year-on-year figure at 7.8%, accelerating from 6.1% in June,

data showed on Monday.

“This means that inflationary pressures on producer prices

will not abate any time soon,” Raiffeisenbank’s analyst David

Vagenknecht said in a note.

The Czech crown was up 0.11% on the day and was

trading at 25.390 versus the common currency.

The Polish zloty was flat.

“The valuation of the zloty is still affected by the MPC’s

dovish rhetoric,” Bank Millennium wrote.

“Although the latest statements of the MPC members signal an

imminent perspective of monetary policy normalization, giving

support to the zloty.”

Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said on Thursday

that he would vote for a 15 basis point rate hike in November,

assuming the outlook for economic growth was good.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1111 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1273.57 1275.270 -0.13% +23.99

0 %

.BUX Budapes 50287.4 50378.65 -0.18% +19.43

t 4 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2293.83 2302.03 -0.36% +15.62

%

.BETI Buchare 12158.3 12136.73 +0.18% +23.99

st 8 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1966.89 1967.29 -0.02% +13.09

%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 584.08 582.59 +0.26% +30.51

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 1.67 2.06 2.23 0.97

Rep

Hungary 2.09 2.20 2.27 1.38

Poland 0.44 0.64 0.85 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw and Robert

Muller in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

