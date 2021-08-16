Solana (SOL), The Spotlight Coin of the Day By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Solana (SOL), The Spotlight Coin of the Day



Solana (SOL) is the spotlight crypto of the day.

It surged to a new all-time high of $62.28.

Solana (SOL), the blockchain providing the open infrastructure required for global adoption, is the spotlight coin of the day and also last week.

On Sunday, SOL was among the top-performing cryptos. It surged by over 21% in the past 24-hour period. As a result, Solana (SOL) captured the 11th position on the crypto market cap chart.

Today, the coin is still doing well as it surged to a new all-time high of $62.28. According to CoinMarketCap, SOL is trading at $62.1 at press time. This means its price rose 33.8% in the last 24 hours.

In addition, SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Based on the website, Solana is an open-source project that implements a new, high-performance, permissionless blockchain maintained by the Geneva-based Solana Foundation.

Solana Labs create…

