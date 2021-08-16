Singapore Crypto Holders Are More Likely to Shift to Ether (ETH) By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Singapore Crypto Holders Are More Likely to Shift to Ether (ETH)



Singapore crypto holders are more likely to shift to Ether (ETH).

A survey found that ETH is the most popular crypto in Singapore.

A survey published on Monday says that Singapore crypto holders are more likely to shift to Ether (ETH). According to the crypto poll, more than a third of Singapore citizens who don’t have cryptos plan to invest in digital assets next year.

The report says that Ether (ETH), the native token of , is the most popular crypto in Singapore.

As per crypto exchange Gemini, nearly four-fifths of crypto investors (78%) own ETH compared to 69% who hold . Surprisingly, is third with 40%.

A survey of over 4,000 adults carried from June 29 to July 9 found that 67% of participants with personal investments have cr…

