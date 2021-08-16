Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.26% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.26%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:), which rose 6.57% or 3.70 points to trade at 60.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance (SE:) added 4.17% or 1.80 points to end at 45.00 and Alujain Corporation (SE:) was up 3.74% or 2.40 points to 66.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:), which fell 3.62% or 0.64 points to trade at 17.04 at the close. National Company for Learning and Education SJSC (SE:) declined 3.56% or 2.50 points to end at 67.70 and Mouwasat Medical Services Company (SE:) was down 3.55% or 7.20 points to 195.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 150 to 44 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alujain Corporation (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.74% or 2.40 to 66.50.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 2.64% or 1.80 to $66.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 2.34% or 1.65 to hit $68.94 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.39% or 6.85 to trade at $1785.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.11% to 4.4187, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 92.580.