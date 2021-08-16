PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US Infrastructure Bill Definition of Clean Hydrogen

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PowerTapHydrogen Capital

Corp

(NEO: MOVE)

(FWB:

2K6) (OTC:

MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) the Company is pleased to provide an update on its technology for producing low carbon intensity blue hydrogen and how it is consistent with the definition of clean hydrogen in the draft US Infrastructure Bill.

As previously reported in the Company’s press release of February 11, 2021, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., intends to use renewable natural gas (RNG) (i.e., biogas from dairy farms and biomethane from landfills) blended with fossil fuel natural gas as a feedstock in its modular on-site hydrogen production and dispensing system to produce blue hydrogen. PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling’s team anticipates that by applying its technology to produce hydrogen from existing pathways using California Air Resources Board (CARB) methodology, a carbon intensity (CI) of zero (0) grams (g) CO 2 per megajoule (MJ) or lower could be achieved. The importance of a 0 or lower CI is that PowerTap aims to produce and dispense hydrogen with a zero or lower carbon footprint as the world moves to lower carbon footprints toward slowing or arresting the impacts of climate change.

The table below compares the carbon intensity of PowerTap’s hydrogen production with the hydrogen production and dispensing models involving production of hydrogen offsite and transported to the site of consumption (Offsite Production) and the production of hydrogen using the current fossil fuel-based electric grid (Electrolysis). Comparing PowerTap’s zero CI onsite hydrogen production model to the 117.97 g CO 2 e/MJ CI for gray or blue hydrogen produced offsite or 75.93 g CO 2 e/MJ CI for green hydrogen produced by electrolysis with electricity from the United States’ fossil-fuel based electric grid, PowerTap’s blue hydrogen is greener than the gray or blue hydrogen produced offsite and green hydrogen produced by electrolysis.

Hydrogen Production Method/Business Model Carbon Intensity (g CO 2 e/MJ) Compress, Store, Dispense* 117.671 On-Site Electrolysis** 75.932 PowerTap’s On-Site Production 0

* H 2 Centrally Produced/Trucked to Stations (Current, Predominant Model)

** Electricity from Current Fossil Fuel-Based Electric Grid

To achieve CI of zero (0) g CO 2 per MJ, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling has made the following assumptions: (i) its dispensed hydrogen will utilize at least 40% or greater of renewable content (i.e. RNG), as required under Paragraph 95486.2 (a)(4)(F)2 on page 83 of the Lower Carbon Fuel Standard Regulation administered by the California Air Resources Board3; (ii) there is sufficient availability of RNG feedstock noting the significant number of CARB-approved pathways having carbon intensities of -5 g CO2e/MJ to -631 g CO2e/MJ (as reflected in a spreadsheet on the CARB website at https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/sites/default/files/classic/fuels/lcfs/fuelpathways/current-pathways_all.xlsx); and (iii) the availability of sufficient credits, benefits, emission reductions, offsets and allowances attributable to the production, combustion or other use of biogas (“Environmental Attributes”). In consultation with carbon credits specialist, Carbonomics, and RNG marketer, Element Markets, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling anticipates that sufficient volumes of RNG with very low negative CIs will be available when needed and that any blend of fossil fuel natural gas and RNG with a minimum of 41% RNG plus the application of available Environmental Attributes will result in a negative CI.

As important, the hydrogen produced by the PowerTap’s Gen3 unit, fits within the new definition of “clean hydrogen” which, as outlined in the draft Energy Infrastructure Act from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)4, will be defined based on carbon intensity of hydrogen production and would apply to hydrogen produced from renewables, fossil fuels with carbon capture, biomass, and nuclear energy.

“With the draft US Infrastructure Bill classifying the blue hydrogen produced with PowerTap’s onsite production and dispensing technology as clean hydrogen, the hydrogen we produce will be a component of the US’s efforts to reach zero carbon by 2050”, said Salim Rahemtulla, President of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp.

ABOUT

POWERTAP

HYDROGEN

CAPITAL

CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company’s profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-

depth .

