Over $47M Worth of Bitcoin Transferred to Binance By CoinQuora

- An unknown whale has transferred 1000 to Binance.
- The amount transferred equates to $47,412,760.
- At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at 47,270.49 USD.
A few hours ago, an unknown whale has transferred his 1,000 Bitcoin (BTC) to the Binance exchange. According to whale alert, the transaction was made on August 16, 2021, at 03:24 UTC.
The transfer came from an unknown owner with multiple addresses and was sent to the Binance exchange address.
Transaction Details | Source: Whale-alert.io
