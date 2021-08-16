Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Fifty-five percent of Norwegians favor exploration, while a third — many of them young people — want to stop, public broadcaster NRK reported, citing a survey it commissioned by Norstat.

(Bloomberg) — A majority of Norwegians say the country should continue oil exploration, a new poll shows, as upcoming elections promote heated debate over what course of action western Europe’s biggest producer should take in light of climate change.

The poll was conducted after scientists from a United Nations panel on climate change warned last week that drastic consequences will follow if emissions aren’t cut back and CO2 isn’t removed from the atmosphere.

In next month’s election, the opposition Labor Party — an advocate of the fossil-fuel industry — is on course to unseat the ruling Conservatives, led by Erna Solberg.

In comments to NRK, Solberg said the survey reflects Norwegians’ concern about the future of an industry that’s had enormous impact on the country. She said efforts should be made to reduce emissions tied to production and that exploration should continue until it’s no longer profitable.

Current development of renewable energy and higher carbon prices means that point is likely to come sooner than later, Solberg said.

