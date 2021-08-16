Most Asian shares fall after weak China data; Philippine stocks jump 3%

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
19

Author of the article:

Most Asian emerging equities fell on

Monday, with Indonesia and Thailand leading the declines, as a

slew of weak Chinese data and surging new cases of COVID-19

weighed on markets, while the Philippine index jumped more than

3%.

The Indonesian benchmark index fell as much as 1.3%,

even as the country proposed a $188.30 billion budget for 2022,

while Thai shares hit their lowest since mid-May as

spiking infections eclipsed better-than-expected economic growth

in June quarter.

The region’s top trading partner China recorded slow growth

in both factory output and retail sales in July as export growth

cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business, causing

yuan to lose initial gains and slip marginally.

“From a broader market perspective, the data will likely

contribute to a near-term tone of risk aversion afflicting

sentiment amid worsening Delta variant concerns, rising growth

worries and geopolitical risks,” Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia

and Europe strategist at TD Securities said.

The weak data raises the chances of more reserve requirement

ratio cuts in the weeks ahead and points to growing risks of a

marginal cut in the loan prime rate by year-end, Kotecha said.

Among emerging currencies, Malaysian ringgit fell to a

one-year low as the resignation of its cabinet led by Prime

Minister Muhyiddin Yassin clouded sentiment and pushed the

country into political uncertainty at a time when it grapples

with higher cases and an economic downturn.

The ringgit last traded at 4.2395 per dollar by 0525

GMT, after slipping to 4.2415 earlier in the day – its lowest

since July 2020. Shares in Kuala Lumpur were down as

much as 0.7%, their worst intraday drop in nearly two weeks.

“Uncertainty on who takes over the leadership will weigh on

sentiment in the interim, but this could turn around if there is

a quick agreement on who will be appointed,” analysts at Maybank

said, adding that they expect ringgit to ease off to between

4.220 and 4.240.

Elsewhere, the Philippine peso strengthened slightly

and the bourse soared as much as 3.1% to mark its best

intraday performance since June 2.

The Philippines has been reeling under the pressure of

rising new infections and consequent movement restrictions,

hitting investor sentiment. So far in the quarter, shares are

down 6% while peso has weakened 3.4%.

India’s Nifty 50 added 0.3% to hit a record high

after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a $1.35

trillion national infrastructure plan to generate jobs and shore

up the economy.

Meanwhile, developments from Afghanistan and the possible

geopolitical implications following the collapse of its

government are also being watched by global investors.

Markets in South Korea were closed for a

public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 3.2 basis points

to 6.347%

** Singapore dollar softens as much as 0.2%, equities

down 0.4%

** Indonesia c.bank seen holding rates – Reuters poll

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0628 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan +0.18 -5.6 <.n2>

China 9 EC>

India +0.00 -1.5 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.03 -2.3 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi -0.09 -5.1 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.04 -5.0 <.ps ines i>

Singapo -0.11 -2.5 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.09 +2.3 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.09 -10. <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by

Uttaresh.V)

