Most Asian shares fall after weak China data; Philippine stocks jump 3%

while Thai shares hit their lowest since mid-May as

even as the country proposed a $188.30 billion budget for 2022,

The Indonesian benchmark index fell as much as 1.3%,

weighed on markets, while the Philippine index jumped more than

slew of weak Chinese data and surging new cases of COVID-19

Monday, with Indonesia and Thailand leading the declines, as a

Most Asian emerging equities fell on

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Among emerging currencies, Malaysian ringgit fell to a

marginal cut in the loan prime rate by year-end, Kotecha said.

ratio cuts in the weeks ahead and points to growing risks of a

The weak data raises the chances of more reserve requirement

and Europe strategist at TD Securities said.

contribute to a near-term tone of risk aversion afflicting

“From a broader market perspective, the data will likely

yuan to lose initial gains and slip marginally.

cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business, causing

in both factory output and retail sales in July as export growth

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

one-year low as the resignation of its cabinet led by Prime

Minister Muhyiddin Yassin clouded sentiment and pushed the

country into political uncertainty at a time when it grapples

with higher cases and an economic downturn.

The ringgit last traded at 4.2395 per dollar by 0525

GMT, after slipping to 4.2415 earlier in the day – its lowest

since July 2020. Shares in Kuala Lumpur were down as

much as 0.7%, their worst intraday drop in nearly two weeks.

“Uncertainty on who takes over the leadership will weigh on

sentiment in the interim, but this could turn around if there is

a quick agreement on who will be appointed,” analysts at Maybank

said, adding that they expect ringgit to ease off to between

4.220 and 4.240.

Elsewhere, the Philippine peso strengthened slightly