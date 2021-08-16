Mike Novogratz Slams Cardano By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Ex-hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz slammed on Twitter, calling it a mystery.
- Novogratz has spoken against Cardano in the past too.
- Hoskinson replied to the billionaire and it feels like he’s losing his patience.
Ex-hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz slammed Cardano very publicly and Charles Hoskinson is just not having it.
In reply to a crypto blogger’s tweet asking why Cardano is the 3rd largest cryptocurrency to learn more about it, Novogratz tweeted:
A mystery to me.
— Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) August 14, 2021
Wow, that’s a pretty tough statement. A user then responded saying,
You had tw…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.