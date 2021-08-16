Microsoft wants to use Ethereum blockchain to fight piracy By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Windows operating system and Office productivity suite have always been top performers on any software piracy platforms. So, it’s no wonder that Microsoft (NASDAQ:), the developer of both products, works hard to establish anti-piracy measures.
In a new paper released by Microsoft’s research department, with the participation of researchers from Alibaba (NYSE:) and Carnegie Mellon University, the Redmond-based software giant studied a blockchain-based incentive system to bolster anti-piracy campaigns.
