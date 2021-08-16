Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields fell on Monday as local stocks dropped on concerns of slow economic growth due to the Delta variant of COVID-19 and a stronger yen, and as U.S. bond yields slumped.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.010%, while 10-year JGB futures rose 0.16 point to 152.36, with a trading volume of 10,258 lots.

A survey of the University of Michigan showed last week that consumer sentiment slid to the lowest level since 2011 amid an acceleration in COVID-19 infections caused by the fast-spreading Delta variant.

That pulled down benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield during Asian trading hours after a sharp drop on Friday.

The Nikkei share average dropped 1.7% to 27,492, while the broader Topix fell 1.6% to 1,925.

The five-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

Yields on the longer maturities also fell, with the 30-year JGB down 0.5 basis point to 0.640% and the 40-year JGB slipping 0.5 basis point to 0.725%.

The 20-year JGB and the two-year JGB were untraded. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)