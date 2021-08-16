Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.62% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.62%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 1.62%.

The best performers of the session on the were Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 9.82% or 43.0 points to trade at 481.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (T:) added 6.78% or 541.0 points to end at 8517.0 and Ebara Corp. (T:) was up 4.32% or 240.0 points to 5800.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 13.18% or 1120.0 points to trade at 7380.0 at the close. Takara Holdings Inc. (T:) declined 5.23% or 74.0 points to end at 1342.0 and Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (T:) was down 4.55% or 45.0 points to 943.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3016 to 576 and 165 ended unchanged.

Shares in Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 9.82% or 43.0 to 481.0. Shares in Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (T:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.78% or 541.0 to 8517.0. Shares in Ebara Corp. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.32% or 240.0 to 5800.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.50.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 2.05% or 1.40 to $66.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.84% or 1.30 to hit $69.29 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $1778.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.23% to 109.32, while EUR/JPY fell 0.27% to 128.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 92.535.