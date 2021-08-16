Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BENGALURU — Indian shares traded flat on Monday, as gains in metals’ stocks offset drags among banking, energy and pharma sectors.

By 0526 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.02% at 16,525.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.04% to 55,457.98.

The Nifty energy index fell as much as 0.38%. Shares of India’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp slipped 0.34% even as the company reported a 772% jump in quarterly profit last week.

“While ONGC’s results were good, this was because crude (prices) had gone up. It is not a cash-rich company, there is no dividend because debt is so high,” said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, Mumbai.