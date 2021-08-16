Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BENGALURU — Indian shares were little changed on Monday, as cautious investors weighed a possible slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, while budget carrier SpiceJet dropped after reporting a wider quarterly loss.

By 0403 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.06% at 16,519.70 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.05% to 55,411.63. Both the indexes had closed at record highs on Friday and posted a weekly gain of more than 1%.

In broader Asian markets, equities made a cautious start to the week on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown.

SpiceJet fell as much as 16.7% after the company reported a quarterly net loss of 7.29 billion rupees ($98.13 million), compared with a loss of 5.93 billion rupees a year ago.

Investors are also eyeing stock market debuts by four companies — Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics , Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles. ($1 = 74.2900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)