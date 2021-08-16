India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.21% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.21%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.21% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.95% or 57.75 points to trade at 1519.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) added 3.58% or 220.60 points to end at 6377.15 and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) was up 2.65% or 20.65 points to 799.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.50% or 175.35 points to trade at 6826.85 at the close. Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.26% or 600.40 points to end at 26000.00 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) was down 2.02% or 77.30 points to 3748.45.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.96% to 1519.15, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.64% to settle at 6376.35 and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which gained 2.64% to close at 799.30.

The worst performers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.43% to 6828.80 in late trade, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.05% to settle at 3748.35 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.00% to 180.95 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1220 to 493 and 52 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2058 fell and 1080 advanced, while 119 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.95% or 57.75 to 1519.40. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 3.96% or 57.85 to 1519.15.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.60% to 13.4575.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.05% or 0.95 to $1777.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.33% or 0.91 to hit $67.30 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.19% or 0.84 to trade at $69.75 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.10% to 74.165, while EUR/INR fell 0.20% to 87.3885.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.567.