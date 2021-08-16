How do DeFi protocols get hacked? By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

How do DeFi protocols get hacked?



The decentralized finance sector is growing at a breakneck pace. Three years ago, the total value locked in DeFi was a mere $800 million. By February 2021, the figure had grown to $40 billion; in April 2021, it attained a milestone of $80 billion; and now it stands at above $140 billion. Such rapid growth in a new market could not but attract the attention of all manner of hackers and fraudsters.

According to a report by crypto research company, since 2019, the DeFi sector has lost about $284.9 million to hacks and other exploit attacks. Hacks of blockchain ecosystems are an ideal means of enrichment from the point of view of hackers. Because such systems are anonymous, they have money to lose, and any hack can be tested and tuned without the victim’s knowledge. In the first four months of 2021, losses amounted to $240 million. And these are just the publicly known cases. We estimate real losses to be in billions of dollars.

Vladislav Komissarov is the chief technology officer of BondAppetit, a lending DeFi protocol with a stablecoin backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income. He has over 17 years of experience in web development.

Dmitry Mishunin is the founder and chief technology officer of HashEx. More than 30 global projects are running on blockchain integrations designed by HashEx. Over 200 smart contracts were audited in 2017–2021.

