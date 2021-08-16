Here’s Why Trimble Could Blast Higher in the Coming Months  By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Here’s Why Trimble Could Blast Higher in the Coming Months



Investors are always eager to jump on the next big trend. Think about all the profits reaped by those who were able to take advantage of the major trends of the last decade like cloud computing, e-commerce, and smartphones. Many believe that the next big trend in the next decade will be space. Here’s why Trimble (TRMB) is the top space stock.The impact of technological breakthroughs aren’t always easy to appreciate when they’re emerging but with the benefit of hindsight, we can fully understand their significance.

Think about Steve Jobs introducing the first Apple (NASDAQ:) iPhone in 2007, which has changed multiple aspects of how people live, socialize, and do business. Or, Amazon (NASDAQ:) launching AWS which made high-power computing affordable and accessible for everybody.

I believe a similar breakthrough is Elon Musk and SpaceX’s successful space launch, which is lowering the cost of space travel and exploration. Many analysts believe that space will be the next great investing frontier and has the potential to grow into more than a $1 trillion industry over the next decade. While there are a variety of stocks that will benefit from this trend, I believe that Trimble, Inc. (TRMB) is the best choice.

Continue reading on StockNews