Heavy rains in Ivory Coast bode well for upcoming cocoa crop, say farmers

Article content ABIDJAN — Heavy rains across most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions last week have rekindled hopes for an early start to the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday. The world’s top cocoa producer is in its rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November. After several weeks of cold weather and below-average rainfall, farmers across the cocoa belt welcomed last week’s storms with enthusiasm. If similar weather stretches into September and October, it could bode well for the size and duration of the upcoming main crop, farmers said.

Article content In the center-western region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of Ivory Coast’s national cocoa output, farmers said their trees were heavy with fruits of different sizes. Some are already planning to begin harvesting by mid-September. “The main crop is looking good. With a lot of sun and rain in the coming weeks, we will have a lot of picking to do in October,” said Jean Akessi, who farms near Daloa, where 51.4 millimeters (mm) of rain fell last week, nearly double the five-year average. Rainfall was also well above average in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where farmers expressed similar enthusiasm for the main crop. Others stressed that while good rains are important, adequate sunshine would also be needed to ensure healthy development.