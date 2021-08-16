Dollar weighed by soggy consumer sentiment; Chinese data hurts Aussie

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
TOKYO — The dollar held near a one-week
low versus major peers on Monday as slumping U.S. consumer
confidence hurt bets for an early Federal Reserve tightening
while disappointing Chinese economic data weakened the yuan and
the Australian currency.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six rivals, was little changed at 92.561, having fallen
0.50% at the end of last week.
It dipped as far as 109.335 yen for the first time
since Aug. 4 on Monday, before trading 0.16% weaker at 109.42,
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slid in the Asian session.
Against the euro, the dollar was mostly flat at
$1.1789, close to the one-week low of $1.18045 reached Friday.
A University of Michigan survey released at the end of last
week showed consumer sentiment sliding to the lowest level since
2011 amid an acceleration in COVID-19 infections.
“Does the survey signal an imminent turn in the U.S.
economy? We doubt it given vaccine efficacy remains high and the
hit to sentiment likely means more people will get vaccinated,”
Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank, wrote
in a client note. “Instead, the Delta surge in the U.S. is more
a case of delay rather than derail as far as the recovery is
concerned.”
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
U.S. retail sales data due Tuesday will be closely watched
for further clues on consumer behavior.
The dollar has oscillated with the flow of economic data,
with momentum from a jobs market recovery pushing it to a
four-month peak last week, only to see it knocked back by
cooling inflation pressures.
Net dollar long positions rose to their highest level since
early March last year in the week ended Aug. 10.
Traders continue to look toward the Fed’s central banking
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, toward the end of this
month, for clues to its next move.
Ahead of that, Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a virtual town
hall with educators and students on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the
Fed releases minutes of its July policy meeting.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim Mundy warns
against making too much of the dip in consumer confidence and
still predicts an announcement for a tapering of stimulus next
month.
“One month’s data does not make a trend but it bears
watching,” she wrote in a research note.
“USD can lift this week if the FOMC minutes suggest
committee members are considering tapering asset purchases as
soon as next month.”
In Asia, the Australian dollar fell 0.54% to $0.7336 after
economic data from its biggest trading partner, China,
disappointed, and as COVID-19 lockdowns were tightened at home.
China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed
sharply in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted
business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
losing momentum.
The data weighed on the yuan, which retreated
from a 10-day peak of 6.4733 per dollar in the onshore spot.
[nL4N2PN1BE}
Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest meeting
are due on Tuesday.
The kiwi dollar was 0.21% weaker at $0.70235 ahead
of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s policy meeting on
Wednesday, at which economists widely expect the first hike in
the benchmark interest rate since 2014.
The Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low of
4.2415 per dollar as the country’s prime minister prepared to
step down, according to media reports.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin edged higher to
around $47,500, approaching the three-month high of $48,190
marked over the weekend.
Smaller rival ether rose to a fresh three-month
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
high at $3,340.06 before trading down slightly at $3,286.75.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0542 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1789 $1.1794 -0.05% -3.52% +1.1801 +1.1789
Dollar/Yen 109.4350 109.6100 -0.15% +5.96% +109.7400 +109.3900
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9160 0.9154 +0.07% +3.54% +0.9163 +0.9149
Sterling/Dollar 1.3846 1.3868 -0.09% +1.41% +1.3872 +1.3854
Dollar/Canadian 1.2536 1.2519 +0.16% -1.53% +1.2542 +1.2512
Aussie/Dollar 0.7336 0.7377 -0.55% -4.63% +0.7373 +0.7336
NZ 0.7024 0.7040 -0.21% -2.17% +0.7043 +0.7022
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.