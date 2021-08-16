Deutsche Bank hires 3 Credit Suisse wealth management execs in SE Asia push

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG — Deutsche Bank Wealth Management said on Monday it has hired three executives from Credit Suisse to work across Southeast Asia as part of an ongoing expansion strategy for the region. Urs Brudermann, at Credit Suisse for the past 11 years and most recently as team leader for Thailand, joins Deutsche’s wealth management arm as managing director and group head of Southeast Asia, Deutsche said in a statement. Also making the move from Credit Suisse is Shawn Ngoh, who primarily manages ultra-high net worth clients across Southeast Asia, and joins Deutsche Bank Wealth Management as a director. Meanwhile Pichaya Prawanmeet has been appointed vice president, the statement said.