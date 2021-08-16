Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Crypto Flipsider News – August 16th – Polygon Hermez, VeChain, Solana and Cardano Rally, Walmart, Time Magazine and Cool Cats, Anthrax’s Drummer’s NFT



Partnerships: Polygon + Hermes, Simplex + VeChain.

Solana and have reached their all time highs.

Mark Cuban: 95% of his businesses’ sales come in DOGE.

Walmart (NYSE:) is catching up with Amazon (NASDAQ:) while on the lookout for a cryptocurrency lead.

NFT news: Times Magazine collaborates with Cool Cats, Thrash Metal Drummer Releases NFT, Luxurious Venice Hotel Reservation Via NFT Bet, Twitter’s NFT Marketplace Increases Its followers

Partnerships: Polygon + Hermes, Simplex + VeChain

The Crypto space counted a number of important partnerships over the past few days:

Scaling protocol Polygon Network has merged with the Hermez Network in a $250 million deal.

based, layer 2, zero-knowledge rollup Hermez will be incorporated into Polygon’s network. This marks the first full blockchain network merge the cryptoverse has seen. Both of the network’s native tokens, MATIC and HEZ, will be merged together. The entity will operate under the name ‘Polygon Hermez’ going forward.

Simplex, the EU-licenced fiat infrastructure provider for the crypto industry, has partnered with the VeChain blockchain platform. Simplex will add the VET token to its 350 strong global partner network, which includes Binance, Huobi and BitPay. Users will be able to purchase and trade VET for both traditional and crypto currencies.

Flipsider:

Logical evolution or monopolisation?

The crypto space has seen merges before, (NuCypher + Keep > KEANU) but brands and business strategies have always been kept separate.

Solana and Cardano Have Reached Their All Time Highs

In terms of the bull market, coins can constantly be observed shifting their positions. Though the entire market is surging, there are both leaders and outsiders to the run.

Solana (SOL) hit an all time high of $64.48. The coin joined the top 10 cryptos for a time, overtaking Uniswap, but swiftly dropped to 11th. SOL has gained almost 40% in value over the last 24h, and more than 60% in the last 7 days. Furthermore, the total number of transactions reached 24.1 billion. This is most likely due to “The Degenerate Ape Academy NFT,” a new NFT project based on the Solana blockchain. The project is a collection of 10,000 unique ape NFTs, which were sold within just 8 minutes of the launch.

Cardano’s price surged by over $2 and to reach an all time high of $2.31. The run began in the wake of the Alonzo update, which took place a few weeks ago, and entered its culminating stage after Charles Hoskinson announced the date for the implementation of smart contracts: September 12th. The coin held 3rd place for some time, but returned to 4th thereafter. The market cap stands at appromiately $70 billion at press time.

Flipsider:

Yes, they showed amazing results. However, every coin is currently surging in terms of the bull market. This is nothing especially impressive.

Mark Cuban: 95% of His Businesses’ Sales Come in DOGE

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has stated that 95% of the sales in his companies come in Dogecoin. Cuban currently owns stakes in 56 companies, including Magnolia Pictures, AXS TV, and the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, which started accepting DOGE in May.

Cuban believes that DOGE is people’s way to pay. He has previously revealed that DOGE is the one coin actually used for transactions. Elon Musk supported him, adding: “I’ve been saying this for a while.

Flipsider:

Doge is becoming mature and has two influential supporters pushing for its wider adoption.

Massive amounts of BTC become concentrated in the hands of whales. Cuban is concerned that they could start to be serious market manipulators.

Retail Giant Walmart Is Catching up with Amazon While On the Lookout for a Cryptocurrency Lead.

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the U.S. and is seeking to hire a digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead.

According to the retailer’s job listing, the new role will provide leadership with the means to identify technology and customer trends.

The candidate will be responsible for directing the digital currency strategy for Walmart, as well as identifying potential crypto-related partnerships and investments.

Walmart has experimented with blockchain technology before, for non-financial purposes, such as tracking drugs and food along the supply chain.

Flipsider:

It looks like Walmart and Amazon are going to compete. Who’s going to be the first world’s giant retailer that opens the floodgates and enables crypto payments? It is only a matter of time from there until the rest follow suit.

NFT news: Times Magazine and Cool Cats, Anthrax Drummer’s NFT, Luxurious Venice Hotel

Ethereum-based non-fungible token (NFT) project Cool Cats have announced a collaboration with legendary news magazine ‘TIME.’ A total of 400 collaboration NFTs have been minted.

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, together with neonARKade, has released the first NFT in his “Monsters” art series. Charlie Benante is one of the best American drummers in music today. The metal artist has decided to create monsters for his NFTs as a symbol representing his favorite Saturday morning cartoons from childhood.

Ca’ di Dio is officially opening in Venice on August 27th. The parent company, VRetreats, is auctioning off a one night stay today, during which people can join the Opensea.io platform to bid on the NFT. The person who offers the highest bid will receive a one night stay in a room on August 19th for either two or three guests, including a fancy dinner on the rooftop, with no other guests at the property. Ca’ di Dio is the first Venetian luxury hotel to offer a reservation via the trendy asset class NFT, or non-fungible token.

The official Twitter pages of NFT Marketplaces are seeing a rapid increase in their number of followers, which could only indicate one thing: NFTs are doing great.

Flipsider:

Not only are NFTs on the rise, but they are also being adopted as marketing strategies as a new exciting way to attract audiences.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin