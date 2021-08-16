Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Both factory output and retail sales in China rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.1% to $9,462 a tonne by 0610 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 69,770 yuan ($10,771.96) a tonne.

Copper prices declined on Monday on demand worries as data from top metals consumer China disappointed investors and showed signs of slowing in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Article content

China is the world’s biggest copper consumer, and consumption of the metal is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

“The world seems to be slowly digesting the news that the post COVID-19 bounce back is not going to be a simple V-shaped recovery, but a long and hard road,” Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures, said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China’s aluminum output in July slipped for a third month, with daily average levels at the lowest since October 2020, as continued power shortages kept smelter operating rates low.

* LME aluminum dipped 0.2% to $2,594 a tonne, while ShFE aluminum rose 0.5% to 20,130 yuan a tonne.

* The difference between LME cash aluminum over the three-month contract flipped to a premium of $8.25 a tonne, having stayed in discount since the beginning of August, indicating tightening nearby supply.

* LME lead dropped 1.1% to $2,309 a tonne and zinc fell 1% to $3,004 a tonne. ShFE lead declined 0.4% to 15,380 yuan a tonne and tin was down 0.4% to 236,800 yuan a tonne.

* Chile’s Codelco said on Friday its Andina mine was operating at reduced levels due to a labor strike.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4770 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)