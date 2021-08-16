Cindy Crawford Black One Piece Swimsuit Tanning By Pool – Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cindy Crawford looked absolutely amazing when she showed off her incredible figure in a one-piece swimsuit while lounging by the pool.

If there’s one thing for sure about Cindy Crawford, 55, it’s that she doesn’t age a day. The supermodel proved that when she posted a photo of herself rocking a black one-piece swimsuit while lounging by the pool. Cindy posted the photo which sees her laying on the floor by the edge of the pool with her long, toned legs out in front of her while her hand brushed her hair. Cindy posted the photo with the caption, “Poolside. Soaking it in…”

When it comes to Cindy, she’s always showing off her fabulous figure on social media, and aside from her latest swimsuit shot, she’s been rocking a ton of stylish looks this summer. One of our favorite looks from her recently was her spaghetti strap black and white polka dot Réalisation Par midi dress. She accessorized with a cowboy hat and a pair of flip-flops.

Cindy is always making a statement no matter what she wears and she passed on her fashion sense to her supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber, 19. Kaia looks exactly like her mom and not only did she take up modeling like her mother, but she also dresses just as fabulous.

Cindy is known for her effortless style of wearing jeans and a T-shirt or a flowy dress and Kaia rocks the same outfits. Just recently, Kaia was out in LA when she put her long legs on full display in a short pastel green Doen Gladys Dress, with a Celine Ava Bag in Sage, Celine Triomphe 01 Sunglasses in Acetate Blonde Havana, and a pair of white Vans Authentic Sneakers.