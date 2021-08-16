Breakdown of China’s Jan-July property investment

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 16, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

BEIJING — Following is a breakdown of China’s real estate investment for the year ended July, published by the National Bureau of Statistics

on Monday.

Actual investment in the sector (bln yuan,

pct change y/y):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul

Level 8489.5 7217.9 5431.8 4024 2757.6 1398.6 14144.3 12949.2 11655.6 10,348.40 8,845.40 7532.5

Change 12.7 15 18.3 21.6 25.6 38.3 7 6.8 6.3 5.6 4.6 3.4

Floor space under construction (mln sqm,

pct change y/y):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul

Level 8918.8 8732.51 8399.62 8185.13 7983.94 7706.29 9267.59 9024.25 8801.2 8,598 8,397 8183

Change 9 10.2 10.1 10.5 11.2 11 3.7 3.2 3 3.1 3.3 3

Floor space newly started for construction (mln sqm,

pct change y/y):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul

Level 1189.48 1012.88 743.49 539.05 361.63 170.37 2244.33 2010.85 1807.2 1,601 1,399 1200

Change -0.9 3.8 6.9 12.8 28.2 64.3 -1.2 -2 -2.6 -3.4 -3.6 -4.5

PROPERTY SALES

Property sales measured by floor space (mln sqm, pct

change y/y):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul

Level 1016.48 886.35 663.83 503.05 360.07 173.63 1760.86 1508.34 1332.9 1,170.70 984.9 836.3

Change 21.5 27.7 36.3 48.1 63.8 105 2.6 1.3 0 -1.8 -3.3 -5.8

Property sales by value (bln yuan, pct

change y/y):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul

Level 10643 9293.1 7053.4 5360.9 3837.8 1915.1 17361.3 14896.9 13166.5 11,565 9,694 8142

Change 30.7 38.9 52.4 68.2 88.5 133 8.7 7.2 5.8 3.7 1.6 -2.1

SOURCE OF MONEY INTO PROPERTY

Sources of funds raised (bln yuan, pct

change y/y):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul

Total 11897 10289.8 8138 6354.2 4746.5 3056 19311.5 17109.9 15307 13,637.60 11,709.20 10,062.50

Change 18.2 23.5 29.9 35.2 41.4 51.2 8.1 6.6 5.5 4.4 3 0.8

Loans 1540.2 1346.5 1087.3 904.3 722.2 520.1 2667.6 2425.6 2237.8 2,048.40 1,801.60 1,613.00

Change -4.5 -2.4 1.6 3.6 7.5 14.4 5.7 5.4 5.1 4 4 4.9

Own fund 3553.3 3015.3 2268.6 1716.7 1301.5 826.8 6337.7 5666.6 5004.5 4,448.50 3,732.00 3,204.20

Change 10.9 11.9 12.8 15.4 21 34.2 9 7.9 6.5 5.9 3.6 3.3

Foreign 4.4 4.2 2.5 1.7 1.1 1 19.2 15.4 11.1 9.4 10.1 8

funds

Change -44.4 -9.1 -26.5 -28.3 -41 -14 9.3 -4.7 -15.2 -9.5 24.5 29.9

Mortgage 1895.3 1635.5 1340 1073.8 784.3 496.1 2997.6 2698.3 2431.2 2,178.30 1,895.70 1,620.00

Change 17 23.9 32 41.3 50 63.7 9.9 10.6 9.8 9.5 8.6 6.6

OUTLOOK INDEX

Property outlook index (Real Estate Climate

Index)

Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul

100.98 101.06 101.18 101.29 101.32 101.43 101.1 100.86 100.62 100.56 100.49 100.38 100.15

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR