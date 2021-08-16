Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BEIJING — Following is a breakdown of China’s real estate investment for the year ended July, published by the National Bureau of Statistics
on Monday.
Actual investment in the sector (bln yuan,
pct change y/y):
Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul
Level 8489.5 7217.9 5431.8 4024 2757.6 1398.6 14144.3 12949.2 11655.6 10,348.40 8,845.40 7532.5
Change 12.7 15 18.3 21.6 25.6 38.3 7 6.8 6.3 5.6 4.6 3.4
Floor space under construction (mln sqm,
pct change y/y):
Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul
Level 8918.8 8732.51 8399.62 8185.13 7983.94 7706.29 9267.59 9024.25 8801.2 8,598 8,397 8183
Change 9 10.2 10.1 10.5 11.2 11 3.7 3.2 3 3.1 3.3 3
Floor space newly started for construction (mln sqm,
pct change y/y):
Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul
Level 1189.48 1012.88 743.49 539.05 361.63 170.37 2244.33 2010.85 1807.2 1,601 1,399 1200
Change -0.9 3.8 6.9 12.8 28.2 64.3 -1.2 -2 -2.6 -3.4 -3.6 -4.5
PROPERTY SALES
Property sales measured by floor space (mln sqm, pct
change y/y):
Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul
Level 1016.48 886.35 663.83 503.05 360.07 173.63 1760.86 1508.34 1332.9 1,170.70 984.9 836.3
Change 21.5 27.7 36.3 48.1 63.8 105 2.6 1.3 0 -1.8 -3.3 -5.8
Property sales by value (bln yuan, pct
change y/y):
Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul
Level 10643 9293.1 7053.4 5360.9 3837.8 1915.1 17361.3 14896.9 13166.5 11,565 9,694 8142
Change 30.7 38.9 52.4 68.2 88.5 133 8.7 7.2 5.8 3.7 1.6 -2.1
SOURCE OF MONEY INTO PROPERTY
Sources of funds raised (bln yuan, pct
change y/y):
Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul
Total 11897 10289.8 8138 6354.2 4746.5 3056 19311.5 17109.9 15307 13,637.60 11,709.20 10,062.50
Change 18.2 23.5 29.9 35.2 41.4 51.2 8.1 6.6 5.5 4.4 3 0.8
Loans 1540.2 1346.5 1087.3 904.3 722.2 520.1 2667.6 2425.6 2237.8 2,048.40 1,801.60 1,613.00
Change -4.5 -2.4 1.6 3.6 7.5 14.4 5.7 5.4 5.1 4 4 4.9
Own fund 3553.3 3015.3 2268.6 1716.7 1301.5 826.8 6337.7 5666.6 5004.5 4,448.50 3,732.00 3,204.20
Change 10.9 11.9 12.8 15.4 21 34.2 9 7.9 6.5 5.9 3.6 3.3
Foreign 4.4 4.2 2.5 1.7 1.1 1 19.2 15.4 11.1 9.4 10.1 8
funds
Change -44.4 -9.1 -26.5 -28.3 -41 -14 9.3 -4.7 -15.2 -9.5 24.5 29.9
Mortgage 1895.3 1635.5 1340 1073.8 784.3 496.1 2997.6 2698.3 2431.2 2,178.30 1,895.70 1,620.00
Change 17 23.9 32 41.3 50 63.7 9.9 10.6 9.8 9.5 8.6 6.6
OUTLOOK INDEX
Property outlook index (Real Estate Climate
Index)
Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul
100.98 101.06 101.18 101.29 101.32 101.43 101.1 100.86 100.62 100.56 100.49 100.38 100.15
