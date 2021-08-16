Binance Smart Chain Announces Listing of BEP20 – SLP By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Binance Smart Chain (BSC) announced the listing of BEP20 – SLP.
- SLP are tokens earned by playing the Axie Infinity game.
Today, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) announced the listing of BEP20 – SLP. Through this, higher gas fees can be avoided compared to having the ERC20-SLP.
On August 16, 2021, BSC shared the great news on Twitter.
Listing Update: BEP20 – SLP is now listed on #BSC
Contract address: https://t.co/WxdvpyLG7U pic.twitter.com/A9xgaM1NYd
— Binance Smart Chain (@BinanceChain) August 16, 2021
