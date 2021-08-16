Australia’s CBA ordered to post notices acknowledging overcharging interest

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content A court has ordered Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s biggest lender, to publish notices on its website acknowledging its misconduct related to overcharging interest on some accounts, Australia’s corporate watchdog said. The bank was fined A$7 million ($5.14 million) in April https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-cba-ordered-pay-5-mln-fine-overcharging-interest-2021-04-07, after a financial sector inquiry found it had misled customers and overcharged interest by more than A$2.2 million over a three-year period.