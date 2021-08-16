Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.61% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.61%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:), which rose 12.08% or 0.72 points to trade at 6.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:) added 3.85% or 0.87 points to end at 23.46 and Austal Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.33% or 0.08 points to 2.48 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:), which fell 9.92% or 0.120 points to trade at 1.090 at the close. Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:) declined 9.91% or 1.10 points to end at 10.00 and Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) was down 7.73% or 0.070 points to 0.835.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 843 to 564 and 372 ended unchanged.

Shares in Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 9.92% or 0.120 to 1.090. Shares in Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.85% or 0.87 to 23.46.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 11.00% to 12.033.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.04% or 0.80 to $1777.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.82% or 1.24 to hit $66.97 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.61% or 1.14 to trade at $69.45 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.41% to 0.7339, while AUD/JPY fell 0.24% to 80.23.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.562.