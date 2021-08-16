5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15

BTC eyes $50K breakout despite most ‘greed’ since all-time highs: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

(BTC) is approaching its second attack on pivotal resistance this week as bulls remain firmly in the driver’s seat.

After a mixed weekend that saw both a run on $48,000 and a major rejection at that level, Bitcoin is already back, having made up all of its losses.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
BTC/USD buy and sell levels (Binance) as of Aug. 16. Source: Material Indicators/ Twitter
BTC/USD ascending triangle structure. Source: Rekt Capital/ Twitter
Bitcoin difficulty chart. Source: Blockchain
U.S. dollar currency index 1-day candle chart. Source: TradingView
Crypto Fear & Greed Index as of Aug. 16. Source: Alternative.me