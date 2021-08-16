17 Famous Musicians Who Discovered Other Artists



Lil Jon met Pitbull in Miami in Pitbull’s “real early days.” He liked one of Pitbull’s songs so much he invited Pitbull to feature on his upcoming album, which helped boost Pitbull to more mainstream popularity. The collaboration was partly so Lil Jon could show some love for his Cuban fans, but he also said of Pitbull (with whom he developed a close friendship), “I always believed in the guy, and I always knew he could make it commercially.”